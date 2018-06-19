Officers Arrest Fulton Man After Finding Wads of Cash

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department said it arrested a man Tuesday morning for a string of crimes after an officer saw large sums of cash in the truck while making a traffic stop.

The department said an officer stopped 17-year-old Brandon Mallicoat shortly after midnight for failing to display headlights at the intersection of Business Route 54 and Second Street.

The officer noticed a large sum of money separated into bundles in the seat of the truck. The department said the registration of the vehicle was linked to Bob's carwash. The department said officers discovered the business had been burglarized and the truck was stolen from that location.

The department said Mallicoat's friend arrived at the scene of the traffic stop and told officers Mallicoat worked at Subway. Officers said they also learned a burglary had occurred at the Subway location Mallicoat worked at.

The department said Mallicoat was arrested and taken to Callaway County jail for two counts of second degree burglary, stealing over $500, stealing a motor vehicle and second degree property damage.