Officers arrest man wanted on felony warrant

RANDOLPH COUNTY- Officers arrested 34-year-old David Wade Asher Saturday afternoon after receiving a citizen's tip.

Asher was seen driving on Rollins St. in Moberly before being reported. According to the Moberly Police Department, officers attempted to stop him before being led on a chase.

Police said Asher drove out to eastern rural Randolph County before stopping and running into a field near Route M and County Road 2730.

Randolph County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.

Asher was wanted on a Howard County warrant for felony charges of receiving stolen property. He was also wanted on a Randolph County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. His bonds were set at $10,000 and $7,500 respectively.

Officers said Asher was charged with resisting arrest and driving while revoked during this incident.

According to the MPD no injuries were reported during the chase.