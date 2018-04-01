Officers Honored For Heroism

COLUMBIA - Two Columbia police officiers saved the life of a teenager this past summer.



Tuesday night the city will reward officers Brian Graff and Matt Gremore with the meritorious service ribbon.



The officers responded to a call last July where a young man was on the railing of a bridge and in immediate danger of falling or jumping off.



They spoke to the young man calmly and were able to pull him to safety.



The award is issued by the chief of police for performing an act that's not required, putting themself at risk and in this case-- saving a human life.



The officers will recieve their ribbons at the beginning of Tuesday's Columbia City Council meeting.

