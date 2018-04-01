Officers injured after Jefferson City pursuit

JEFFERSON CITY- Charles A. Roark was arrested after leading officers on a chase Saturday just after midnight. Two officers suffered injuries during the chase.

Jefferson City Police Department reported the officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop near the 100 block of W. McCarty St. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle crashed around the 300 block of Washington St. The driver, 36-year-old Charles A. Roark, fled on foot and was chased by an officer. According to JCPD, that is when the pursuing officer broke his leg.

Other officers on the scene located Roark hiding behind a building and continued the chase. He was arrested four minutes after the chase started. During the arrest, another officer sustained a leg injury. No specifics were given on the nature of that injury.

Authorities found a semi-automatic pistol, individually packaged narcotics, and large quantities of money during the arrest.

Roark was taken to the Cole County Sheriff's Office and charged with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest by fleeing, and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Roark's bond was set at $200,000.

JCPD said the 28-year-old passenger was unable to leave the vehicle after it crashed and was arrested on the scene.

Both officers were released from the hospital but will not be able to return to duty at this time.

[Editor's note: This story and its headline hase been updated to reflect new information.]