Officers Investigate Reports of Burglary

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 Block of Anthony Street.

A 19-year-old female victim reported she was awakened by the suspect in her room. The suspect then tried to sexually assault the victim, but she was able to scare him away. The suspect entered the residence through an unlocked door. The victim reported that she was not injured and nothing was stolen.

Police said the suspect left on foot prior to police being called.

It is unknown if this is the same suspect as the First Degree Burglary on Bicknell Street, which occurred on Thursday. The suspect descriptions are similar and possibly related.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Columbia Police Department non-emergency number, 573-442-6131, or Crime Stoppers, 573-875-TIPS, to remain anonymous.