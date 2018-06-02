Officers Release Photo of Suspect in Convenience Store Robbery

CENTRALIA — The Centralia Police Department released a photo of a female who has possible involvement with the recent armed robbery at the 22 Drive-Thru convenience store located off of Highway 22.

Officers said that the robbery took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 13, 2012.

No one was injured in the incident, and the female suspect was last seen driving away in a vehicle, according to the Centralia Police Department.

Anyone with any information that could help identify this female, please call the Centralia Police Department at 573-682-2132. All responses will remain confidential.