Officers Respond to 273 Complaints over Holiday Weekend

COLUMBIA - The Fourth of July Holiday weekend yielded 273 complaints for the Columbia Police Department. Officers responded to 273 complaints of fireworks in the City of Columbia between 12:01 A.M. on Wednesday, July 3, and 11:59 P.M. on Sunday, July 7.

10 individuals were arrested in 7 separate incidents. All of those arrested were released on a summons to appear in court for possession and/or discharge of fireworks. Possession of fireworks violates Columbia city ordinance.

Last year during the same period officers responded to 279 fireworks calls and made 1 arrest.