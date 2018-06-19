Officers Respond to Shots Fired and Stabbing in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to the 1400 block of Elizabeth early Tuesday morning for a call of a disturbance and shots fired.

Officers were then led to the 1000 block of Elizabeth, where four pistol shell casings were located in the street.

Officers continued their search in the area and found a trail of blood leading to 1417 Elizabeth Street, where they located a victim of an apparent stabbing.

The victim is a 27-year-old male Jefferson City resident.

The department said the victim was less than cooperative and gave a variety of stories as to what occured and how he was allegedly stabbed. The victim did have two stab wounds and was transported to a local hopsital for treatment.

The victim has now been released, but officers said he has refused to cooperate and won't provide information about the suspect, reason or location where the stabbing took place.