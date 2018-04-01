Official from Taiwan Plead Guilty in KC for Violation of Labor Law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Taiwanese representative charged with violating a federal labor law by underpaying and overworking her housekeeper has pleaded guilty.

Hsien Hsien Liu, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Kansas City, was charged in federal court on Nov. 10 with fraud in foreign labor contracting.

Prosecutors say she didn't follow a contract drawn up when the housekeeper was hired in the Philippines last year. She faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Liu pleaded guilty a hearing in federal court Friday. The plea agreement calls for her to pay two alleged victims a total of $80,000.

The judge said he will review the plea agreement and wait for a presentencing investigation before deciding to accept the agreement.