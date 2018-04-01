Official Identity of Plaza Victim Delayed by Storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The winter storm that hit the Kansas City area has delayed the official identification of the person killed in an explosion at a Kansas City restaurant.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's office is conducting the autopsy on a body pulled from the rubble of JJ's restaurant early Wednesday. The explosion and fire at the restaurant Tuesday evening occurred after a construction crew apparently struck a natural gas line. One person died, and 15 people were injured.

Carrie Pimentel, an investigator with the medical examiner's office, said doctors at the office weren't able to get to work Thursday and it's unclear when the identity will be released.

However, Genny Cramer told The Associated Press Wednesday that she is sure her daughter, Megan Cramer, a 46-year-old server at JJ's, was the victim.