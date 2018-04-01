Official Urges Missourians to Register to Vote

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander is reminding voters they have one month to register to be able to cast ballots in any local elections in November.

The deadline for Missourians to register to vote or make changes in their registration is Oct. 9. Kander says voters should ask election officials if there will be a local election on Nov. 5.

Voter registration materials are available online. Paper forms can be picked up at post offices and license offices and from local election officials.