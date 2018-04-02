Officials Announce Missouri Inaugural Schedule

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State offices in the Missouri Capitol's home of Cole County will be closed Jan. 14 for the inauguration of statewide elected officials.

The festivities for Gov. Jay Nixon and first lady Georganne Nixon will start with a service at a Jefferson City church. That will be followed by the traditional parade ending at the state Capitol.

The swearing-in ceremony for five statewide officials is scheduled to start at 11:15 a.m. Missouri law states that a governor's four-year term starts at noon on the second Monday in January.

The Nixons also plan a reception at the Governor's Mansion and a barbecue showcase at a Jefferson City hotel. Inauguration Day will wrap up with a ball in the Capitol.