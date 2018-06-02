Officials Arrest Seven Suspects for Drug Charges in Cole County

COLE COUNTY - On Tuesday morning, officials took seven suspects into custody for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Cole County SWAT Team, the Jefferson City Police Department SWAT Team, the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT Team and the Missouri National Guard Counterdrug Task Force assisted in the arrest. There was one juvenile involved, and he was turned over to the Division of Family Services.

These four search warrants were the result of an ongoing investigation by the MUSTANG drug task force, the Cole County Sheriff's Department and the Jefferson City Police Department. The three search warrants were served at Twin Bridges Bridge Trailer park, located at 5605 Heritage Hwy, at lots 5, 7, and 32. The fourth search warrant was at 4238 Crim Lane.

When officials got inside, two pitbulls became very aggressive. The teams executing the search warrant dealt with the two pitbulls, without permanent damage to the animals. They used a taser and a bean bag round.

The suspects were transported to the Cole County Jail pending charges. The investigation is ongoing.