Officials Arrest Suspect in Pulaski County Homicide

PULASKI COUNTY - Officials arrested another suspect today in connection with the death of 33-year-old Laila D. Carpenter.

49-year-old Anthony B. West was charged with first degree murder. 43-year-old Libby K. Charles was arrested and charged Tuesday with first degree murder. 29-year-old Charles D. Howard was arrested and charged Monday with first degree murder, armed criminal action, first degree assult and endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation revealed that an ongoing dispute existed between family members of Howard, Carpenter and 32-year-old Brian T. Haggard. Officals found, though the family member's phone conversations and text messages, the conflict among the three escalcated early Monday morning. That argument led Howard to the Alpine Haus Motel in St. Robert, where Haggard was visiting Carpenter.

When Howard arrived at the hotel early Monday morning, he found Haggard and Carpenter outside her room. Officials say Howard then fired several rounds from a handgun and fatally shot Carpenter.

The investigation revealed that a 3-month-old child and the child's mother were inside Carpenter's room when the shooting occurred. They were not injured.

All three suspects are being held in the Pulaski County Jail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pulaski County and Phelps County sheriff's departments, and the St. Robert and Rolla police departments continue to investigate.