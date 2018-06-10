Officials Claim Hacked Information is Backed Up

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri sheriff websites hacked by the group of hackers known as Anonymous are mostly back up.



Anonymous said in a statement that it had hacked into about 70 mostly rural law enforcement websites and stolen 10 gigabytes worth of data in retaliation for the arrests of its sympathizers in the U.S. and Great Britain. The group said the stolen information included emails and credit card numbers.

The hacking victims included five county sheriffs in Missouri along with the Missouri Sheriffs Association. The association's website remained down on Monday, but sites for sheriff's departments in Cape Girardeau, Johnson, Lincoln, Polk and Stone counties were up and running.

Stone County Chief Deputy Rich Anderson says no security was compromised and hackers did not obtain any critical information.