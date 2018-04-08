Officials Close Two Swimming Beaches

JEFFERSON CITY - Two swimming beaches at Missouri state parks have been closed because of high bacteria levels.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday the Monsanto Lake beach at St. Joe State Park has been placed off-limits for swimming. The park is located in the southeastern town of Park Hills.



High levels of E. coli bacteria have also forced the closing of Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in southern Missouri. Officials say Pim Lake in St. Joe State Park and Pittsburg Beach

at Pomme de Terre both remain open for swimming.