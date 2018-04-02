Officials confirm first Ebola case diagnosed in US

By: David Warren and Lauran Neergaard, The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Health officials say a patient at a Dallas hospital who has tested positive for Ebola arrived in Texas from Liberia earlier this month and showed no symptoms while on the plane.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Tom Frieden said Tuesday that officials "don't believe there is any risk to anyone who was on the flight at that time."

Frieden says the patient came to the U.S. to visit family and arrived on Sept. 20. The patient sought care last Friday and has been hospitalized in isolation since the weekend.

State health officials say no other cases are suspected in Texas.

The patient is the first case of the disease to be diagnosed in the United States.