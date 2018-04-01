Officials Fix Incorrect Ballots at Polling Place

COLE COUNTY - Clerk Martin Register said the Missouri Electrical Co-op had the wrong ballots for a short period of time Tuesday, but the mistake was quickly corrected.

Register said only two ballots were voted on during the mix up, but the votes were recast and corrected.

The mix up happened at Missouri Electrical Co-op at 2722 East McCarty Street in Jefferson City.

Register provided few details on the mistake, but said the mix up did not alter any elections.

No other problems have been reported so far.

