Officials: Indyk to Shepherd Mideast Peace Talks

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. officials say Secretary of State John Kerry will name former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk to shepherd Israeli-Palestinian peace talks that begin Monday in Washington.

The officials say Kerry would name Indyk Monday at the State Department, a day after he announced the resumption of the long-stalled negotiations. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before Kerry's mid-morning announcement.

Indyk, currently at the Brookings Institution think tank, served as former President Bill Clinton's ambassador to Israel and was a key part of the failed 2000 Camp David peace talks.

Indyk replaces David Hale, who had served until last month as an interim special envoy.

Israeli and Palestinian negotiators are resuming long-stalled direct peace talks on Monday following Kerry's six months of frenetic shuttle diplomacy.

The State Department announced Sunday that the two sides had accepted invitations from Kerry to come to Washington "to formally resume direct final status negotiations." Initial meetings begin Monday evening.