Officials: Mother, 2 children die in suspicious house fire

ST. PETERS (AP) — Police said a mother and her two children are dead after a house fire that is considered suspicious.

The Major Case Squad is assisting with the investigation into the fire Thursday evening at a St. Peters home.

Police said in a news release that investigators have not been able to determine how the victims died and the fire is considered suspicious.

The mother was found dead inside the house and the two children died later at a hospital.

Police identified the victims Friday as 37-year-old Jenny Ayres, 10-year-old Jordie Hines and 5-year-old Jada Hines.