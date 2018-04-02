Officials Postpone Missouri River 340 Race

Due to heavy rainfall throughout the summer months, the Missouri River is flooded in several areas.

The high water levels are causing problems for the country's longest river race.

The Missouri River 340 Race was scheduled to take place from July 27th through July 30th, but will now take place August 24th.

High water levels in the Missouri River have forced race officials to postpone the event.

The safety permit issued by the Coast Guard and the Missouri Water Patrol noted that the race would not take place if water levels are above flood stage.

And right now, the Missouri River is in flood stage at two of the race's checkpoints in Glasgow and Jefferson City, among others.

Race Director Scott Mansker wrote on the race's website that, "I have zero question in my heart or mind that the river will not be a safe place for an ultra marathon event next week."