Officials Propose Change in Auto Emission Test

2007

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri clean-air officials hope proposed changes in the auto emissions program in St. Louis will make it harder for people to cheat the system. St. Louis drivers must have their vehicles tested because the city's air fails federal standards for ground-level ozone. Gov. Blunt is now considered legislation that would decentralize the emissions testing program, allowing small shops to run it. Drivers now receive a paper certificate of their test results, but officials want to move to an all-computerized system. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted two men of conspiracy to print and distribute fake emissions test reports for people who failed their tests. Both men have pleaded not guilty.