Officials Rescue More than 40 Cats from Mo. Home

HOLTS SUMMIT - A central Missouri animal shelter is working to find room for more than 40 cats that lived at a home.

Holts Summit police and animal rescue volunteers began removing the animals from the home Monday morning and will continue to take more animals to the shelter Tuesday.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the department began investigating the home after complaints from neighbors last year.

Officer Marc Haycook said the department tried to work with the homeowners to reduce the number of animals in the house but nothing was accomplished.

The local shelter will house the cats until they are ready for adoption.

The homeowners are scheduled to appear in Holts Summit Municipal Court Wednesday.