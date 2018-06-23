Officials Revise Cause of Deadly Mo. Fire

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Thursday, March 15 2012 Mar 15, 2012 Thursday, March 15, 2012 8:21:00 AM CDT March 15, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield fire officials say a house fire that killed three children might have been accidental and not arson as they originally believed.

Officials had said the March 15, 2010, house fire was intentionally set. It killed 7-year-old Alexis Watson, 5-year-old Kelsey Watson and 4-year-old Devin Watson.

The fiancé of the children's' mother was arrested and charged with arson but the charges were later dropped.

The official cause remained arson until fire officials received a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The report could not rule out the possibility of an accidental electrical fire.

Fire Chief David Hall told The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/zJSBQc ) investigators decided the fire's cause couldn't be determined. He says investigators continue to work on the case.

 

More News

Grid
List

Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 8:41:21 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 10:29:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Gov. Parson signed first set of bills Friday
UPDATE: Gov. Parson signed first set of bills Friday
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

More than 30 children become sick at Florida summer camp
More than 30 children become sick at Florida summer camp
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:12:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

One dead in car accident near Laurie
One dead in car accident near Laurie
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 6:32:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri kicks off stillbirth prevention initiative
Missouri kicks off stillbirth prevention initiative
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide campaign encourages expecting mothers to monitor their infant's movement in the womb. The Missouri... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:14:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor
New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:30:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Auxvasse police warn of door-to-door salesmen, company pushes back
Auxvasse police warn of door-to-door salesmen, company pushes back
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday about unlicensed salesmen in the area, but the company... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Activist share their voices at a male sexual abuse conference
Activist share their voices at a male sexual abuse conference
JEFFERSON CITY - 1 and 6 males are sexually abused by the time they are 18. For the first time... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

MU changes rules on sick time and layoff assistance
MU changes rules on sick time and layoff assistance
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is changing some of its rules and regulations to offer more leave and layoff... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 5:34:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 64°
5am 64°
6am 62°
7am 63°