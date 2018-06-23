Officials Revise Cause of Deadly Mo. Fire

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield fire officials say a house fire that killed three children might have been accidental and not arson as they originally believed.

Officials had said the March 15, 2010, house fire was intentionally set. It killed 7-year-old Alexis Watson, 5-year-old Kelsey Watson and 4-year-old Devin Watson.

The fiancé of the children's' mother was arrested and charged with arson but the charges were later dropped.

The official cause remained arson until fire officials received a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The report could not rule out the possibility of an accidental electrical fire.

Fire Chief David Hall told The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/zJSBQc ) investigators decided the fire's cause couldn't be determined. He says investigators continue to work on the case.