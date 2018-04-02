Officials say Missouri inmate died Friday of natural causes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri inmate who was in the first year of a 19-year prison sentence has died in custody.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says in news release that 50-year-old Joel Allred died Friday morning at the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Officials say Allred died of natural causes.

He began his term at the Jefferson City prison on Feb. 25, 2016. He was sentenced on convictions out of Saline County for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting or interfering with arrest, possession with intent to distribute and endangering the welfare of a child.