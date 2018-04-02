Officials say speed a factor in Northern Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY - A one car accident in Northern Boone County stopped traffic for around an hour Wednesday night, while the Boone County Fire Department investigated the scene.

Boone County Fire officials said there was one person in the car that crashed on North Brown Station Road. The driver's condition was still unknown.

A Boone County Sheriff's deputy said the person in the car was consciously speaking when firefighters got the male victim out of the car.

The Boone County Fire department said speed was a factor in the crash based off where the car ended up in the ditch.

The car was towed and officials left the scene, but the investigation was ongoing.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited for clarity.]