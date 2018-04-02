Officials Say US Readying for No Fly Zone in Libya
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional officials say the Obama administration is readying plans to participate in a no-fly zone in Libya with the help of Arab countries in anticipation of a United Nations Security Council resolution.
These officials said Thursday they expected the effort to enforce a no-fly zone and ground Moammar Gadhafi's air force could begin within a few days if the UN takes action by day's end. They spoke after a briefing for members of the Senate. One official said Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates were among possible participants, in a showing designed to demonstrate that the effort to aid anti-Gadhafi rebels had support from other countries in the region.
These officials spoke on condition of anonymity, saying they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.
