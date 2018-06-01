Officials to Focus on Bats in Central Mo.

COLUMBIA (AP) - Officials are showing off an endangered species of bat living in a state park in central Missouri.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park near Columbia is offering special bat-related programs the evenings of July 12 and 13.

Visitors will be able to watch endangered gray bats fly out of Devil's Icebox Cave and explore Connor's Cave with a guide. There will also be presentations about bats' characteristics and abilities, and a family-friendly game about the flying mammals.

Each night's activities will run from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The program is free, but registration is required.