Officials to Look Into E-coli Cases

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Health Officials will be looking into a pair of possible e-coli cases Friday, after confirming three cases earlier this week.

They still don't know if these mid-Missouri cases are related to the outbreak in St. Louis.

Prior to last Tuesday, the county had seven cases on the books since 2008. So public health officials say five cases in one week is a concern.

Reminders about prevention seem fairly obvious. They are to wash your hands after the bathroom. The disease is transmitted by fecal oral contact. Make sure meat is fully cooked before you eat it. Wash produce thoroughly, and drink only pasteurized milk, juice, and cider.