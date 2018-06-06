Officials Tour Johnson's Shut-ins Ruins

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

LESTERVILLE - Missouri officials will tour Johnson's Shut-Ins today and are expected to urge that the state park reopen as soon as possible. Republican Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder and a staffer for Republican Representative Jo Ann Emerson will survey the damaged park this afternoon. The park is not expected to open this summer because of damage from the Taum Sauk reservoir collapse. That could hurt a region economically dependent on tourists drawn to the popular park. Johnson's Shut-Ins was devastated in December 2005 when the reservoir owned by the Ameren corporation failed. It sent one billion gallons of water rushing through the area, injuring a family of five and damaging much of the park.