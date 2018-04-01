Officials Urge Boat Safety Over Holiday Weekend

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers is urging boaters to be cautious over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The corps' Kansas City District says there have been 14 water-related deaths this year at the 18 lakes it manages in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.

The agency says none of the 14 people was wearing a life jacket, and alcohol was a contributing factor in nine drownings. Five of the deaths happened around the July 4 and Memorial Day holidays.

Corps officials say boaters should wear life jackets, recognize that swimming in open water is more difficult than in a swimming pool and monitor children when they are near the water.