Ohio Man Transforms into 'Grape Head' for Charity

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who previously resembled Santa Claus has lost the beard and now sports a purple Mohawk, in a makeover for Missouri tornado victims.



Fifty-three-year-old Hobert Jones says the new look makes him a "grape head."



The resident of a retirement village in Middletown had said if the community raised enough money for the Red Cross, he'd cut his thick gray hair, beard and mustache and would then have his head shaved into a Mohawk and have it dyed.



The Middletown Journal reports the residents and their retirement center came through, pulling together $520 for victims of a devastating May 22 tornado in Joplin, Mo.



Jones says he'd been growing his beard about 15 years. Tuesday's haircut came as the song "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" played.