Oklahoma Coach Jeff Capel Fired

NORMAN, OK - Jeff Capel is out as the Oklahoma head basketball coach. The sooners fired capel Monday.

Capel had a record of 96 wins and 69 losses in five seasons. As OU coach, he led the Sooners to a pair of NCAA tournaments, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2009.

The last two seasons, the Sooners had records of 13-18 and 14-18, leaving them with their first back to back losing seasons since 1967.