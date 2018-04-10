Oklahoma doctor pleads guilty to producing child porn

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A doctor from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has pleaded guilty to using a Missouri minor to produce child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say Shelby Coleman was arrested in September 2013 after he traveled to Springfield to meet a 16-year-old boy for sex.

Coleman, a partner of the Tulsa Women's Health Center, admitted that he and the minor exchanged sexually explicit images before his trip to Springfield.

The boy's father contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol after finding text messages between Coleman and his son. A state trooper then impersonated the minor as Coleman tried to arrange the Springfield meeting.

When Coleman was arrested, he acknowledged using several different websites to meet boys between the ages of 14-16 for sex.