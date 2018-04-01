Oklahoma Earthquake Shakes Missouri

SPARKS, OK - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck central Oklahoma just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake was centered about three miles underground and about four miles east of Sparks and about 45 miles east of Oklahoma City. Witnesses said the quake damaged some structures, toppling chimneys and air conditioning units. Others reported buckled roads, particularly in the are of Lincoln County, which lies along I-44 between Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Other Oklahoma media reported damage in the form of some cracked walls and items that fell from shelves around the Oklahoma City area.

The quake was felt all across central Missouri. Witnesses said it lasted about 20 seconds and appeared to come in rolling waves. Some felt houses sway, particularly on upper floors. There are no reports of damage in Missouri.

The magnitude of the quake makes it the record tremor ever in the state of Oklahoma. The old record belonged to a 5.5 quake that occurred on April 9, 1952. While earthquakes have happened all over the state, it does contain one major geologic fault, the Meers Fault, which runs through the southwestern part of the state. The Saturday quake did not occur along that fault.

The 5.6 quake followed eight other tremors that shook the state of Oklahoma Saturday. Those all ranged from 2.7 to 4.7 in magnitude. The largest of those earlier quakes happened about 2 a.m. Saturday and was also felt in Missouri.