Oklahoma man accused of killing pregnant St. Louis teacher

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors in St. Louis have accused an Oklahoma man in the shooting death of a pregnant third-grade teacher.

Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Cutler of Muskogee is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the March death of 30-year-old Jocelyn Peters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Cutler is the childhood friend of Peters' boyfriend and had use of the boyfriend's car and keys to Peters' apartment while the boyfriend was out of town at the time Peters was killed.

Peters' boyfriend found her dead on her apartment's bed. Police said she had been seven months pregnant.

Police said they found no weapon at the scene and no signs of forced entry.

It was not immediately clear Friday whether Cutler has an attorney.