Oklahoma Officials Continue Search for Sex Offender

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a registered sex offender whom authorities fear has left Kingfisher County with his 14-year-old niece may be headed to Missouri.

OSBI officials also said Friday that 35-year-old Matthew Mark Mallory may be looking for work on a chicken farm.

Authorities say Mallory and niece Ariel Mallory are believed to be traveling in a maroon Ford Taurus. OSBI says the car's Oklahoma license tag is 948-GPL.

The OSBI has said Matthew Mallory is believed to be armed and he should be considered dangerous.

A warrant has been filed for his arrest for child abandonment of a child under the age of 10.

Matthew Mallory is 5-foot, 8-inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.