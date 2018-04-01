Oklahoma woman admits guilt in $348,000 embezzlement

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma woman has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to defraud JE Dunn Construction of Kansas City.

Federal prosecutors say 53-year-old Debi Jordan pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of mail fraud. She was ordered to pay $348,450 in restitution.

Jordan owned two job recruitment businesses based in Oklahoma and worked with a job recruiter for JE Dunn to find employees for the firm. She admitted in her plea deal that she took money from the company for employees who didn't work there, then paid kickbacks to the in-house recruiter.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 9.