Old Buildings May Get Tax Break

"We probably would not have redone the facade of the building without that," said Thomas Snider of the Bandre, Hunt and Snider law firm which was the first local business to finish its restoration.

"The entryway is the biggest challenge because, of course, over the last 80 years, the entryway has been modified," said David Winton, owner of one of six other Jefferson City businesses still undergoing renovations.

In addition to Winton's doorway, workers restored all the original windows and the building's original white brick exterior.

Funds are available for up to 25 projects, and a selection committee has already received at least that many applications. The committee will continue to accept applications until December of 2008. To qualify, a building must be at least 57 years old.