Old Business Opens a New Location

COLUMBIA- Thursday morning the Goodwill store is opening a new building on Grindstone Parkway. With a larger space, it now provides a wider variety for customers to choose from. Even with an ailing economy, the store has seen an increase in revenue in the last five years.Due to the increase in demand, Goodwill expanded to this building to meet the need. The new building also is easier to see to passing cars."The visibility of this store in wonderful. You can't approach this store from any direction without knowing now exactly where the Goodwill store is," Goodwill President Lewis Chartock said.In addition to clothes and shoes, it now offers furniture and a drive thru donation drop off."Functionally and operationally it's way better," Vice President of Retail Kristy Tourville said.The previous building was located in the Rockbridge Marketplace on Grindstone Parkway. The entire area is seeing a lot of change with new businesses moving in and space for more.



Buffalo Wild Wings moved into its new location three weeks ago. Though their new building is smaller, business is booming.



Goodwill said due to the current economy, more people are looking for good deals.



"We're getting people from just about every social class you might imagine," Chartock said.





















