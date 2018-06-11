Old Sirens in Need of Replacement

21 sirens are scheduled to be replaced, some of them are more than 40 years old and funding approved last year will finish the replacements.

"They are all legacy sirens which means they are not currently being manufactured, they're obsolete and they're not currently manufacturing the parts for them anymore," said Jim McNabb, Director of Emergency Management. "If one breaks down the parts have to come from old sirens."

This project will cost $310,000, and the new sirens will be louder and easier to fix. Even new louder warning sirens are still only designed to alert those outside to seek shelter.

"Once inside turn to the internet, radio and television for more information," said McNabb."I think that once you're in the house and it is serious weather it is responsible to get the radio and the television on."

Jill Womack believes louder sirens will help the public take the warning seriously. A responsibility that could save lives.

"If you're outside and you hear a siren there is a problem and you need to find out what that problem is," said Jill Womack.

A public hearing on the siren replacement and relocation of the sirens will be held in the Council Chambers tomorrow at 7 o'clock.