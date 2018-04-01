Ole Miss self-imposes 1-year postseason ban

Oxford, Miss. - The University of Mississippi has announced a self-imposed post season ban for the 2017 football season. The ban was announced Wednesday at a press conference by Mississippi's Vice Chancellor for Collegiate Athletics Ross Bjork.

The ban comes amidst 21 allegations against Ole Miss' football program by the NCAA. The allegations vary in severity and nature but most deal with booster involvement within recruiting. Bjork recognizes that the ban will adversely affect many people, not just those responsible.

"They (players and staff) will pay the price for the actions of a few," Bjork said in the press conference. "I take full responsibility," he continued.

Since Hugh Freeze took comand of the Rebels in 2012, the team has missed a bowl game only once, this past season. The highlight of that span was a Sugar Bowl win at the end of the 2015 season.