Olive Garden apologizes to Kansas City police officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The president of the Olive Garden restaurant chain has apologized to a Kansas City police officer after a restaurant employee asked the officer to leave because he was armed.

Officer Michael Holsworth said he was waiting at an Independence Olive Garden to celebrate his birthday with his family Sunday when he was on duty and in uniform. He said a restaurant employee asked him to leave because guns aren't allowed in the restaurant.

The officer detailed his experience in an online post and said he thought the employee was kidding, but she wasn't.

Olive Garden spokesman Rich Jeffers told The Kansas City Star that Olive Garden president Dave George personally apologized to Holsworth later Sunday.

Jeffers said the employee's request was unacceptable, and the restaurant chain welcomes law enforcement.