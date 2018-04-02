Olten Family Holds Memorial Friday

JEFFERSON CITY - Family and friends of Elizabeth Olten will hold a memorial Friday to remember the two-year anniversary of her death.

A public remembrance will take place from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Jefferson City. Alyssa Bustamante, now 17, has been charged in Cole County Court with killing the nine-year-old Olten near St. Martins in October 2009.

The family will hold a candle light vigil and balloon release to remember Olten.