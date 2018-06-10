Once too hot, St. Louis jail now called too cold by inmates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Inmates at the St. Louis jail known as the City Workhouse are now too cold after temporary air conditioning units were brought in amid complaints that the jail was too hot.

With temperatures topping 100 degrees last month, many inmates in the jail complained about unbearable heat, even prompting protests outside the jail. The city paid $75,000 to bring in temporary air conditioning units that arrived July 24.

But with temperatures cooler in recent days, the units may be working too well. City officials say it's chilly that one inmate damaged a vent blowing cool air.