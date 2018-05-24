One arrested after police find meth, marijuana, thousands in cash

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said Tuesday it arrested a man after executing a search warrant that turned up 16 grams of methamphetamine, about a pound of marijuana and more than $12,000 in cash.

Officers from the department's SWAT team and members of the MUSTANG Task Force entered a residence Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Holiday Drive. In addition to the drugs and money, authorities said they found several items used for packaging and distributing illegal drugs.

Police said the suspect was not inside the home at the time, but several family members were. They were questioned and released.

Authorities said 35-year-old Ernest Mahaney of Jefferson City was taken into custody at another location. He was arrested for two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Mahaney was already on probation for that charge.

He was taken to the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges.