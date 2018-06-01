One Child Still Hospitalized After Kansas City Day Care Crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- One child remains hospitalized a day after a car came crashing into a Kansas City day care center.

The injured child was kept overnight for observation at Children's Mercy and remained at the hospital Wednesday. Children's Mercy spokeswoman Jessica Salazar says two other children were treated and released.

The three children were among 40 inside the Christian Academy Child Care east of downtown when the accident happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the SUV's driver was "approximately 80" years old. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police haven't released the cause of the crash that left a giant hole in the side of the day care facility. A utility pole also was struck.