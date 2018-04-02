One-Day Program Discourages Distracted Driving

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University is hosting The Distracted Driving Program on Monday to raise awareness about driving safety.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation more than 3,000 people were killed in 2010 in crashes due to distracted driving. This refers to anything that takes the driver's attention away from the road, including: eating or drinking, putting on make-up and texting.

The Distracted Driving Program hopes to lower that statistic. The six-hour event featured two texting and driving simulation experiences, which allowed participants to try their hand at texting and driving, while also trying to stay within the speed limit, and on the road.

Few were able to meet the challenge, showing the presenters' point that even those that might think they can multi-task, shouldn't. At the end of the day, the risk isn't worth it, organizers said.

Organizers hope that the graphic presentations have a lasting impact on those that attended.

The Distracted Driving Program runs Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Lincoln University campus.