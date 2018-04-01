One dead after four vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY - A four vehicle crash along Missouri Highway 5 in Gravois Mills Friday afternoon killed one driver and left others with multiple injuries.

The crash involved a motorcycle, two cars and a pickup truck.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, one of the cars crossed the center line, striking the rear-end of the pickup truck. The car then struck the motorcycle, ejecting the driver, 51-year-old Michael Benton of Wentsville. The motorcycle then struck the second car.

Benton was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:51 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the first car received serious and moderate injuries, respectively. The pickup truck driver received minor injuries and refused medical attention.