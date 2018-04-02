One dead after head-on crash on Highway 40

BOONE COUNTY - One person died after a head-on crash in Boone County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 40 near Route J in Boone County. Officials said they would keep both lanes of the highway closed for about four hours while crews work to clear the damage.

Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District, said a van and a dump truck collided head on going opposite directions. The driver of the van was killed on impact. The driver of the truck refused treatment.

"Being a commercial vehicle, they're going to be doing the crash scene investigations to determine the cause or what occurred here this morning," Blomenkamp said. "But unfortunately it took the life of a male driver."

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include information from an interview with the Boone County Fire Protection District.